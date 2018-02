According to the law of the wild, only the fittest survive, which is why animals are able to fiercely defend themselves and their territory.

The video, which was filmed by tour guide Tim Brown in Hluhluwe Imfoloz game reserve in South Africa, features a male rhino driving his weaker opponent from his territory, stabbing the latter with his horn. According to Brown, "seeing a dominant bull rhino fighting for the right to hold his territory against an intruder is very rare and can be very violent."