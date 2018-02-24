Register
    Twins Play Before Bedtime

    It Takes Two to Make a Thing Go Right

    Facebook / Bad Parenting Presents
    It's a tough job being a parent, let alone being a parent to a set of twins. And they don't care if you say it's bedtime, they will go to sleep when they feel like it. In the meantime, it's playtime, baby!

    The kid cam tells a story of a frantic night in a busy household. The parents have to come in several times to rearrange the bedroom and put the little rascals back into their cribs.

    The comment section of the Facebook post had plenty of gems from understanding moms and dads."I was wondering why there wasn't any toys in their nursery…Now I know why can you imagine if the had toys to play with," says Millie Espino-Souza.

    "I love how they finish off with a conversation then call it a night. Like they sat down next to each other and pointed out all the stuff they accomplished then said alright same time tomorrow," points out Antonio Sunni.

    Dominic Sexton got philosophical: "How is it that children are so creative, full of energy and intelligent, and then you start growing up and being "educated" by public schools and by the media, eventually to learn that you've been taught to act as docile consumers. Get a job, pay your bills/taxes, save a little here or there, and consume with the rest. Do this on repeat for the next 40-50 years then retire 5-10 years before you're expected to die, only to sit in your house not able to do anything because your med bills are so high, plus you feel so old now anyways you don't wanna move.. wow got a little carried away with this sorry." 

