To honor the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Red Army, troops from the Russian Western Military District updated the range of their colored volleys, placing the main emphasis on shades of red.

Over 30 volleys will be fired over the Chernavsky Bridge dam in Voronezh on Friday, February 23 at 21:00.

Defender of the Fatherland Day commemorates the date in 1918, during the Russian Civil War, when the Red Army conducted its first mass draft.

Originally known as Red Army Day, it was renamed Soviet Army and Navy Day in 1949, and given its current title in 2002.