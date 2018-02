Rangers believe the 3.97-meter long beast is one of the biggest they ever pulled from the world famous Nitmiluk Gorge in Australia's Northern Territory.

A catch like this is far from a regular occurrence, as only 10 saltwater crocodiles have been taken from the gorge since 2006.

"The trap sits there all year round. It is the only active croc management we do at this time of the year," explained senior wildlife ranger Andrew McPhee.

A small group of tourists (wet season is not the busiest) were lucky enough to witness the capture.