Visitors to the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang have been offered to try a highly exotic dessert: ice cream made from squid ink - a feature of the Jumunjin region.

People all around South Korea drive to the area to taste the unique flavor of the ice cream. And naturally, these days plenty of foreigners are giving it a try as well.

The unique ice cream has a bittersweet taste and its color may vary, depending on the ink's concentration.