A short video of a man trying to kiss a snake in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has gone viral online.

"One of my best experiences during my vacation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia," the author commented on the video.

Called "Snake Charmer," the video may serve as an instruction on how to kiss a snake, and survive. Snake charming is the practice of appearing to hypnotize a snake by playing and waving around with something that attracts the snake's attention.