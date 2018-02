Fast food restaurant McDonald's usually serves as the embodiment of the Western lifestyle, which is why it's a sign of the times that a local copycat has raised its own golden arches in the city, which was previously held by Islamists.

Mosul, Iraq was liberated from Daesh militants in July 2017 as a result of an operation which had lasted since October 2016. Half a year later, life is returning to the ravaged city. In its branding, one Mosul eatery uses McDonald’s traditional golden arches for the letter "m," which in its case stands for Mosul. "McMosul" serves not only food but hope to people in the war-shattered city.