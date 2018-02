Snoopy, otherwise known as "Fatman" to his owners, proved himself a capable cameraman to his human friends shredding rails and concrete at Mile End skatepark in London.

With a GoPro camera strapped to his back, the seven-year-old pitbull can be seen chasing after the skateboarders and thoroughly enjoying his new role as a cameradog.

This footage was captured by Snoopy, and uploaded by his owner, Rob Mathieson. "Snoopy goes everywhere with me, so when I go skating he comes along too," says Rob. "He’s always liked chasing and running along next to skateboards and he definitely enjoys it," he adds.