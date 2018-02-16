BMW Driver Calls 911 After Gas Pedal Gets Stuck

A runaway BMW SUV sped through a Florida interstate for nearly 40 miles, but the driver managed to stay calm while authorities made several attempts to stop him, telling a 911 dispatcher "my gas pedal is stuck."

The driver, Joseph Cooper, was alone in his 2003 BMW X5 on I-95 when he lost control, he told the operator. Authorities helped control traffic as he flashed through at 95 mph.

When the dispatcher asked if he could shift to neutral, he replied, "I can't, ma'am, I tried that already. I'm trying to hold onto the wheel and talk to you at the same time."

The cops eventually managed to bring the car to a complete hault, using spiked stop sticks, but it took three attempts to complete the mission.

BMW called the scenario "implausible", stating there were numerous ways to stop the car. "We would be happy to work with the Florida State Police to investigate the cause of this incident," said the statement from the luxury car maker.