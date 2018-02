A video of a cat blocking a busy subway exit in Istanbul has amassed more than two million views over the span of two days on the Aww Station Facebook page.

This cat is not ready to sacrifice its precious downtime, and it doesn't care at all about humans having to dodge it as they step off the escalator.

The chill creature seemed perfectly fine relaxing in front of the exit, despite people almost tripping over it.

In true cat fashion, the feline was oblivious to what was going on around it, making its own comfort is a priority at all times.