Just a few weeks old, these British shorthairs are learning more about their surroundings as each day passes.

Already familiar with handheld toys used by humans, the kittens are intrigued, yet cautious, of the PetDroid that has magically made itself into the house. Activating the toy's motion sensor, one curious cat in particular insists on protecting its siblings from the noisy device by giving its feathers a good thrashing.