the girls got in trouble and there goes tux letting them free 🙄

A "potty crime" landed these two chihuahuas in time-out, but lucky for them, their feline friend Tux got bored without their company.

Finding them locked away in their cage, Tux decided to use her jailbreaking expertise to free her imprisoned buds. Wasting no time after removing the cage, the rescue cat even gives the first pup a pat on the back as if to say "get to the chopper!"

Who knows what crime they'll plot next!