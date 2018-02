Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov conducted rocket and artillery tests in the Sea of Japan, firing at mock pillboxes onshore and above-water targets.

The destroyer was laid down in the former Soviet union in 1986 and was launched in 1987. In 1990, she was one of three Soviet warships to visit San Diego.

The ship was commissioned and joined the Pacific Fleet on in 1988. In 2010, the Admiral Vinogradov left Vladivostok to the Gulf of Aden to participate in the UN anti-piracy mission of the horn of Africa.

In addition to artillery tests, the crew conducted rocket launches from a SA-N-9 Gauntlet.