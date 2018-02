The first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Real Madrid and PSG had to be paused after the Brazilian striker hit a referee in the head with the ball.

The game's lead referee, Gianluca Rocchi appeared a bit shaken up immediately following the incident, but after a brief stop to check for any signs of concussion the action resumed.

Madrid, playing at home, came out on top 3-1 with Christiano Ronaldo notching a brace and Marcelo adding the other goal. Adrien Rabiot netted the only goal for the visitors.

The second leg will take place in Paris, on March 6.