“Don’t worry about that little charge on your credit card…”

Whether out of pity or passion, Lambo the German shepherd decided to give his owner a proper Valentine's Day dinner.

Pulling out all the stops, the pup left handwritten notes and a rose petal trail accented with a few cans of Budweiser that led to a lovely McDonald's supper. To top it all off, Lambo even purchased a few heart-shaped balloons and a single rose for his valentine.

Man's best friend for the win!