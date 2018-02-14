Not Parting Ways With Handbag. Ever.

Х-ray images taken at Dongguan railway station in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong show a woman crawling through a luggage scanner along with her possesions.

In the video, the woman is seen approaching the security checkpoint and loading her luggage onto the scanner’s conveyor belt.

However, after being told her handbag needs to be checked as well, she obviously deemes the risk of leaving it unattended too high to take, so she just jumps right along.

Despite the operators trying their best to stop the violation, the woman traveled the full length of the conveyor, emerging unscathed, with the handbag intact at the far end.