Only one is lucky, but the other is definitely cuter!

Only a year old, Pooky, a Ragdoll/British Shorthair Munchkin mix, loves all the attention she receives from her owner and friends.

Seeing that the owner's maneki-neko figurine not only turns heads but also receives the occasional touch, Pooky makes an effort to mimic the lucky coin bank.

Which one would you rather have?