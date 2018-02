Already a handful, Samson the Newfoundland has more energy than most dogs his size and has recently become a little unruly. To make matters worse, he has also taken to only obeying his owner's daughter after spending countless hours alone with the little girl.

While the girl's mom attempts to calm Samson down and get him to stay still, it's not until the daughter turns on her dog-whispering abilities that the Newfie decides to take a seat.