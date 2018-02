In Tongil Park, 30 minutes from Gangneung Olympic park, tourists can visit a North Korean Sang-O class spy submarine which ran aground in 1996 with 26 sailors on board.

Signs of conflict between South and North Korea are everywhere in the coastal city of Gangneung, the host of the indoor events of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games.

The Sang-O class submarine ran aground just 11 kilometers from Gangneung on September 18, 1996. It now serves as a museum, with lots of tourists visiting it daily.