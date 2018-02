A truck loaded with Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has burst into flames on a highway in northern China.

The LPG truck turned over on one side in the Hebei Province section of the Beijing-Harbin Expressway in China.

Evidently, the gas leaked from the truck and was ignited by nearby cars, sending a firestorm down the highway.

Two people in the truck were taken to hospital with serious burns, while passengers in the cars were able to make a safe getaway in time and were not injured.