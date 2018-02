So this isn’t how you get rid of malware?

Preoccupied by dinner preparations, Gosh the raccoon's owner didn't even notice her critter crawling up on the counter and swiping her phone.

It wasn't until her husband, with camera-in-hand, instructed her to check on Gosh that she realized her cellphone was receiving a thorough cleaning. Assuming he did an impeccable job scrubbing the phone, Gosh decided to then take the owner's shoe and start a new cleaning process.