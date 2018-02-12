Hyperactive Hound Clears Hurdle for Hugs

I thought it'd be cool to show off my dogs athleticism, until I realized he had no self control… 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9sFvlTU7zm — Ro (@UpNcomin_Ro) February 9, 2018

An attempt to show off his dog's "athleticism" left one Twitterer with instant regret and a little bit of slobber.

While his pooch successfully leaped into the car, Roman Mitchell's failure to take into account his dog's self-control (or lack thereof) resulted in the dog diving headfirst into his phone and face.

Time to ride!