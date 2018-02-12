Jueying the Robot Dog Tested in Real-Life Conditions

This video shows you crush and mobility tests of Jueying, a robot dog recently designed by Zhejiang University in East China.

The one-meter-long technological wonder is capable of carrying up to 20kg and can walk with a speed of about 6 km per hour in different conditions. The robot can reportedly also climb ladders, jump and squat.

In the video, we see how it moves, stands up and keeps its balance when hit from the side.

The robot is planned to be used in security tasks and disaster relief.