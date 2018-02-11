Let Sleeping Walruses Lie: Even Polar Bear Can't Stand This Anger

This video shows a polar bear with its cub wandering around two napping walruses, something that provoked the wrath of these giant animals.

The footage was captured on Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago located between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

The bear was curious enough to sniff and touch one of the walruses with its paw. That impudence woke the huge animal and triggered its anger.

The polar bear could do nothing but flee the scene as soon as fast as possible.

As the person filming explained: ''The mother and cub appear very thin and in need of a kill…This encounter with the large and powerful walrus seemed a sad attempt to find a possible meal.''