The pet parade is usually held a week before Brazil's world-renowned carnival festivities, and the dog costumes are every bit as good as those people wear during the main event.

There is a lot of room for imagination among pets' owners: in the video below you will see a pokemon-dog, a superman-dog and even a dog in a butterfly costume. Hundreds of dogs accompanied by their proud owners are taking to the streets of Rio de Janeiro, along Copacabana Beach to show off their fashionable costumes and have fun.