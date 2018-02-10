Not Everyone's Cup of Tea: Snake Cafe in Japan

Cat and dog cafes have already become common around the world, but having a cup of coffee with a snake is a whole new thing.

The Tokyo Snake Center opened in August 2015 in the fashionable district of Harajuku in Japan's capital and became the first cafe catering especially to reptile lovers. At the entrance, visitors see colorful snakes, none of them poisonous, living in clear cases. These are the reptiles you can choose from to be your table companion, while you are sssssipping your drink. Afterwards waiters instruct patrons what rules they must obey while petting a snake and wish them a pleasant stay.