Feel 'True Love': Husky Cafe Discovered in Bangkok

If you have ever wondered how a dog lover's paradise would look, you should go straight to the True Love Cafe in Bangkok, where you will have an unforgettable experience with huskies, one of the friendliest dogs in the world.

The entrance fee, which is 350 Baht ($11), includes a free drink and a cake and gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy an hour of playtime with huskies. There are three play timings a day, when visitors are allowed to enter the area with dogs and do what people usually do when meet friendly fluffy animals:pet them, hug them and feed them. Hygiene standards are very much respected at True Love, as visitors have to wear special plastic shoe covers and use hand sanitizers before entering the play zone.