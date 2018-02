After seven days of being stuck in a tree, this Mississippi kitten had lost all hope for survival.

Thankfully, rescuer Bob Reese arrived on the scene with the proper tools to save the helpless animal. Seeing the feline retreat to the end of a 15-foot branch after he climbed up, Reese, armed with a collapsible pole and cat food, was able to lure the kitten in and safely store it in a breathable sack.