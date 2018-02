A family in Iowa could barely believe their eyes when they caught a cow blatantly stealing an envelope from their mailbox and then trying to escape with the bounty.

Erin Hudson's daughter caught it all on camera when they noticed the unusual thief last Sunday.

Not only was the curious animal rummaging through the mailbox, it even tried to hit her pursuer with a moo-ve and run off with the envelope.

Hudson added that after they shooed the herd away, they apparently returned and knocked the entire mail box over in a ditch.