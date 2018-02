The first zero-gravity rave in history using a specially converted A310 aircraft designed for training astronauts took place in the sky over Frankfurt.

The party flight lasted about 90 minutes with 25 very wavy passangers on board champaigning and campaigning in zero-g.

To create the effect, the plane ascended to an extremly high altitude and then went into a steep dive.

The tunes for the event were provided by world-famous DJ's Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki and W&W.