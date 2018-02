Kapych the capybara has been suffering from depression, spending his days all alone by the window ever since he had to be separated from general population.

Kapych used to live together with his fellow-capybaras at the Novosibirsk zoo, Russia, but the other males constantly bullied him, so he had to be isolated.

Now he sits by himself day after day, rapidly gaining weight, so his caretakers are looking for a girlfriend to lighten up his miserable existence.

Hang in there, Kapych!