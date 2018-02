Trust issues are definitely to come in the future.

A post shared by たかいあさみ (@asami_takai) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:02pm PST

A post shared by たかいあさみ (@asami_takai) on Feb 6, 2018 at 2:54am PST

Despite frigid temperatures, this playful pup was down for a nice game of fetch with his owner.

Unfortunately, most of the fun to be had during this playtime session was at the expense of the confused retriever as he burrowed new paths in the high snow.

At least his tail remains wagging!