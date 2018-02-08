Dog Caught Riding a Pony

An Australian woman has captured and described the moment she arrived home late at night to a pretty bizarre scene: a neighbor's dog riding her one-eyed pony.

Here is what the woman had to say:

"I can't make this stuff up!!! So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one eyed wonder pony are best friends. I'm stealing the dog, new circus act!

Also, the dog is my neighbors. He randomly shows up. I guess I just caught him riding my people at the perfect time!

The dog didn't get hurt! No the dog is not abused at his home, he just likes to travel the rural area we live. Cricket is fine, he lost his eye along time ago in an incident that had nothing to do with the dog!

I DID not put the dog on the pony! Honestly I was pulling in my drive way from going to McDonalds when I seen this happening. I'm lucky I even got the video because my phone was nearly dead. I didn't have any intentions of his video being viral."