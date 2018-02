You’re gonna need some more nutrition than that, buddy!

While some people have squirrel problems in their backyard, Glenfinnan House in Scotland recently had an usual trespasser visit their bird feeder.

Seeing a number of birds get their fill from the tiny house, this inquisitive deer decided to get a grab a bite for himself and sample the goods. Unimpressed at what the feeder had to offer, the stag slowly backs away in search of real sustenance.

Get some apples next time, human!