Bad Dog Training Almost Sets House on Fire

A family pet’s criminal but understandable desire to munch on some leftover pancakes caused a gas stove fire, almost burning down a Massachusetts home.

Southwick Fire Department posted on their Facebook page a video of a golden retriever trying to get some pancakes left on the stove while nobody was home. As it reached up to get the pancakes, the dog accidentally hit the ignition button on the gas stove.

Within minutes, something on the stove ignites and smoke starts to fill the room, triggering the alarm. At one point the video shows the dog and his companion lounging on the couch, oblivious to the smoke moving through the living room.

Fire officials said the owner was connected to a monitored alarm system and made the call to prevent significant damage