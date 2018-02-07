Donkey Crashes Through the Roof

It's not every day you see a clueless donkey nosediving through the roof of a house, leaving a trail of debris in its wake for the stunned owners to clear up.

The animal was grazing above the mountain property in Brazil when it slipped and crashed through the ceramic tiles. The startled family, who declined to be identified, called the firemen as they captured the bizarre scene.

They joked: "When we don't get rain we get falling donkeys instead"', while adding only an animal as sturdy as that is capable of something so "incredibly ridiculous".