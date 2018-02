As this driver stops at an intersection in Mesquite, Texas, he films thousands of birds chaotically flying in all directions and landing on electricity poles and power line.

The sight is kind of creepy and reminiscent of the Hitchcock classic, The Birds, but some commenters have suggested it's nature's warning of an approaching hurricane.

Other, less serious, suggestions link the phenomenon to the Philadelphia Eagles win in the Super Bowl and to the crashing of bitcoin.

The driver adds that the birds keep returning every year in early February.