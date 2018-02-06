Up Close and Personal: Hungry Lion Hitches a Ride on SUV

It's hard to say goodbye and this lion refuses to let his meal ticket go without a fight.
Flanked by two lionesses, the king of the jungle tries his best to bargain with the driver, but instead gets taken along for a ride to the enclosure's gate.
“You’re the exhibit now, human!”
Victor Matushin may be the coolest grandpa in the world, as he has built a planetarium to teach children astronomy.
Over 200 fans greeted the Russian national hockey team upon arriving in Seoul, chanting the National Anthem and "Katyusha" at the Incheon International Airport.
A South Carolina woman ordered a hair dryer online, only to recive an item more closely resembling a flame thrower. The woman survived the scare to capture the deadly device on her phone.
Maybe this kea is constructing its own automobile!
