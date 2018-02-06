Fans Meet Russian National Hockey Team in Seoul

Over 200 fans greeted the Russian national hockey team upon arriving in Seoul, chanting the National Anthem and "Katyusha" at the Incheon International Airport.

Oleg Znarok's men will go through the final part of training camp on site, in South Korea. Russia will have to face the US, Slovakia and Slovenia during the group stage, kicking off the campaign against the Slovaks on February 14.

The 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics get underway on February 9. Russian hockey players won't take part in the opening ceremony, they have a practice scheduled for that day.