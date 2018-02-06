Shocked Shopper: Woman Gets Blowtorch Instead of Hair Dryer

Erika Shoolbred suffered a small burn on her hand and her master bathroom reeked of an "enormous smell" after the alleged dryer went off in her hands. The victim contacted Amazon, responsible for delivering the purchase, and was given the contact for the Chinese manufacturer of the item.

"The dryer would not turn off," Shoolbred said while talking to the NY Post. "The [off-on] switch only made it more torchy. I knew I would have to get it submerged in water but first I had to pull the cord from the wall. That’s when I burned my hand. I then was shocked after pulling it from the wall that it still flamed up. I then ran it under the sink. I was fearful my smoke alarm would go off so I opened the windows. My bathroom was like a fog and still smells.”