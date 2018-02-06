Signal Lost: New Zealand Parrot Nabs Car’s Antenna

Maybe this kea is constructing its own automobile!

As if being stuck in traffic is not bad enough, things got worse for an unsuspecting New Zealand driver as a kea decided to perch on their roof.

After an unsuccessful attempt at removing the sedan's weatherstripping, the bold bird then decided to turn its attention to the antenna. Feeling pressure from the now-green traffic light and an upcoming tunnel ahead, the kea managed to muster up enough strength to both snap off the antenna and make a getaway.

Let's hope the driver has an auxiliary cable…