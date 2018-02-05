Angry Birds: Sea-Gull That Turned Out to Be Hater

The New Zealander rescued a seagull with a broken wing and decided to make a video about it. The bird pecked him several times and eventually died.

Robert Tahau from the city of Whakatane found a bird by the side of a road.

The guy, proud of himself, decided to make a video about it to capture the moment. However, the seagull refused to sit quietly in his arms while recording. The bird pecked the New Zealander several times, he reacted to this with a curse, but continued the story. As a result, the seagull struck him so painfully that he dropped it from his hands, and the filming was interrupted.

The man didn't manage to save the bird. When Tahau returned home, all the veterinary clinics in the area were closed, so the man decided to leave the seagull at home for the night, preparing a box with a blanket for it.

"I gave it a little bit of bread soaked in water, because it looked like it was thirsty," the man said.

However, by the morning the seagull had died. At first, Tahau simply threw out its corpse over the fence, but when he saw how many people watched the video, he returned to take the bird back and "arranged a decent funeral for her."