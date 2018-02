The Russian city of Irkutsk hosted the second stage of the annual ice drift championship Ice Drift Madness. In total, 28 people took part in the competition, driving Russian and Soviet-manufactured cars.

According to the participants, winter drifting has gained popularity over the last 3-4 years, as it is more convenient to gain the necessary drifting skills in winter time: it is much cheaper than during the warm months, as fewer car tires are wasted.

The "Zhiguli" became the star of the competition: the classic Soviet vehicle was preferred by most of the participants, as it is easier to control the skid when driving it.