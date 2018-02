This owl decided to sit on a street camera, watching cars fly past, meditating a bit. The last thing it expected was to get caught in the lens.

This curious honeybunch caused great agitation online after it landed on a traffic camera in Finland's southern city of Tampere.

After this wise creature realized somebody was watching it while it was watching cars, the owl tries to put on grave face, showing the importance of its mission as it looks in the camera.