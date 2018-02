In Australia, not only do cyclists have to concern themselves with speeding cars, but also with springing roos.

Out enjoying some fresh air, a cyclist's Australia Day came to a crashing halt after a speeding kangaroo decided to use the biker's body as a speed bump. Thankfully the rider is okay, folks, but let this be a warning for the next time you're out and about.

Roo 1, Humans 0.