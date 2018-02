A Japanese driver finds out the importance of cleaning the car before taking off during heavy snowfall the hard way, as wipers fail him midway through the trip.

Turns out, Russia isn't the only place on the planet suffering from heavy snowstorms at this time of the year. This Japanese driver will definitely remember to take care of his snow-covered vehicle beforehand next time. His poor wipers were obviously not ready for the amounts of snow he expected them to deal with.

​