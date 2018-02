"Hands up? Got it. Lie down? Watch me. Cross hands? Check. Switch hands, I mean, paws? No problem at all. One more time? Ok then. Crawl forward? Love to, I'm so good at it. Listen here, human, I can do it all except one thing: look threatening. I mean, you could try that ski mask on me, but I'm afraid that wouldn't work either. I'm a lab, not a freakin' Rottweiler!