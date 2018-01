This pooch is ready to advance from the bunny slopes!

With ski enthusiasts as owners, Blondie the golden retriever has spent a lot of time around the slopes. Not one to stay on the sidelines, this pooch quickly found a way to join in on the fun by simply using her body.

According to Blondie's owners, the packed snow's icy top layer makes the perfect surface for belly-sliding without having to worry about injury.

Don't try this at home, humans!