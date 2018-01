St. Petersburg has celebrated the 74th anniversary of Leningrad's liberation from the siege by Nazi Germany, with twelve World War II anti-aircraft guns firing solemn volleys to commemorate the victory and fallen soldiers.

The siege of Leningrad, now known as St. Petersurg, began on September 8, 1941 and lasted 872 days until January 27 1944. It is regarded as one of the longest and deadliest sieges in history, with some one million of city's residents having died from hunger and cold.

The day before, a group of young people in Russia organized a nationwide campaign, called "The Postcard of Memory," to raise awareness about the Siege of Leningrad.