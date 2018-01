Orangutans, which are considered by scientists to be the most clever species after humans, are in danger of extinction. Watch the video of a unique primate, saved from captivity.

The orangutan, called Alba, barely managed to survive after she had been kept, underfed, in a tiny cage in one of Borneo's villages. However, Alba is feeling good now and is learning how to interact with other primates in a larger enclosure. The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation is building a forest sanctuary for Alba and her friends.